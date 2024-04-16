Colidio Fires River Plate Into Argentina's Primera Division Last Eight
Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Facundo Colidio netted a hat-trick as River Plate recovered from a goal down to reach Argentina's Primera Division quarterfinals on Tuesday with a 3-1 away victory over Instituto Cordoba.
Damian Puebla put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot just before the half hour, but Colidio netted three times in 16 second-half minutes to hand River its seventh win of the campaign.
The result means the Buenos Aires giants finished the regular season as Group A leaders with 27 points from 14 outings.
Instituto ended the campaign seventh in the 14-team group with 17 points.
"We were always trying to win it instead of settling for a draw," River Plate manager Martin Demichelis told reporters.
"We maintained a positive attitude and managed to turn the game around at what has mostly been a very difficult venue for opposing teams."
Others to secure berths in the competition's knockout stage on Monday were Argentinos Juniors, Barracas Central and Velez Sarsfield.
