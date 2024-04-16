Open Menu

Colidio Fires River Plate Into Argentina's Primera Division Last Eight

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Colidio fires River Plate into Argentina's Primera Division last eight

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Facundo Colidio netted a hat-trick as River Plate recovered from a goal down to reach Argentina's Primera Division quarterfinals on Tuesday with a 3-1 away victory over Instituto Cordoba.

Damian Puebla put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot just before the half hour, but Colidio netted three times in 16 second-half minutes to hand River its seventh win of the campaign.

The result means the Buenos Aires giants finished the regular season as Group A leaders with 27 points from 14 outings.

Instituto ended the campaign seventh in the 14-team group with 17 points.

"We were always trying to win it instead of settling for a draw," River Plate manager Martin Demichelis told reporters.

"We maintained a positive attitude and managed to turn the game around at what has mostly been a very difficult venue for opposing teams."

Others to secure berths in the competition's knockout stage on Monday were Argentinos Juniors, Barracas Central and Velez Sarsfield.

Related Topics

Buenos Aires Cordoba Puebla Argentina From

Recent Stories

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

16 minutes ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

2 hours ago
 Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

5 hours ago
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

13 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

16 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

16 hours ago
 "China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Coope ..

"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"

18 hours ago
 Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap co ..

Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?

18 hours ago
 IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items ..

IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes

18 hours ago

More Stories From World