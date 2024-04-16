College Basketball Phenom Caitlin Clark Selected First In WNBA Draft
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2024 | 08:41 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Caitlin Clark, who smashed records on and off the court in a dazzling US college career, was selected first in the WNBA draft on Monday amid expectations she will have a transformative effect on women's professional basketball.
The Indiana Fever made it official, taking the 22-year-old Iowa Hawkeyes star with the first pick in front of a rapt crowd at the Brooklyn academy of Music.
"I got a little anxious there before the pick," Clark said in an interview with broadcaster ESPN.
"I've dreamed of this moment since I was in second grade and it's taken a lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs.
"I told my mom before this, you know, I earned it, and that's why I'm so proud of it."
The Fever won the 2012 WNBA crown but haven't been to the playoffs since 2016.
They had the second-lowest attendance in the league in 2023 with an average of 4,066 fans per game.
But with Clark on board alongside last year's overall top pick Aliyah Boston, in Indiana all that seems set to change.
In anticipation of her selection, the WNBA had already scheduled 36 of the Fever's 40 games next season for national television.
Even before the draft the Fever had begun selling a limited amount of single-game tickets, betting that the basketball-mad Midwestern state of Indiana would be prime territory for "Clark-mania."
Seats for games against Connecticut and Los Angeles sold out within hours of going on sale.
Everyone wants to see the two-time national player of the year, whose fame is built on a foundation of on-court excellence that saw her eclipse Pete Maravich's 54-year-old all-time college basketball scoring record.
Her remarkable long-range shooting prowess made for a stream of highlight-reel baskets. She averaged 31.6 points per game this season as she led Iowa to the NCAA championship game for a second straight year.
They were beaten both times, but thanks to Clark's impact the Hawkeyes set or broke attendance records in all but two of their games.
This month's title game, in which South Carolina vanquished Clark's Iowa, drew an average audience of 18.7 million viewers.
That made it the most watched women's basketball game in history and the most watched basketball game of any kind -- men's or women's, college or professional -- since 2019.
- Pretty insane -
Clark's face adorns cereal boxes and State Farm Insurance billboards, and just last week she appeared as herself on the late-night comedy show "Saturday Night Live."
"Obviously the course of the last few weeks has been pretty insane in my life," Clark said. "I'm just very lucky to be in this moment, and all these opportunities and these things, they're once in a lifetime.
"This isn't something everybody gets to do."
While Clark's trademark is explosive scoring, her coaches and teammates have touted her maturity and high basketball IQ and Clark said that will be key as she joins Boston and the rest of her new teammates in trying to revive the Fever's fortunes.
Clark is part of a 2024 draft class loaded with talent.
The Los Angeles Sparks took Stanford forward Cameron Brink with the second pick and the Chicago Sky took South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso of Brazil third overall.
Cardoso was a cornerstone of South Carolina's unbeaten season -- capped by their win over Clark and Iowa for the title.
Cardoso will be joined in Chicago by Angel Reese -- the flamboyant forward who led Louisiana State University to victory over Iowa in the 2023 women's final.
Reese was taken seventh overall by the Sky.
"The WNBA is so competitive right now," Clark said. "So you'd better bring it every single night -- and I think that's exactly what I'm going to do."
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
More Stories From World
-
Even as Olympic costs climb, France says they are quite cheap2 minutes ago
-
Paris faces cyber battle to keep Games running and real2 minutes ago
-
Alexandre de Moraes: Brazil judge in feud with Elon Musk2 minutes ago
-
Coachella revelers partying with less booze find festive options3 minutes ago
-
Swiss watch brands making time for India3 minutes ago
-
Sydney church stabbing called 'terrorist' act, teen detained3 minutes ago
-
US high court to hear challenge to law used against Trump, Capitol rioters3 minutes ago
-
'Titanic' task of finding plundered African art in French museums13 minutes ago
-
China's top diplomat Wang holds call with Iranian counterpart13 minutes ago
-
Paris 2024 Games flame to be lit in ancient Olympia13 minutes ago
-
Over 50 prospective Trump jurors say unable to be fair, excused1 hour ago
-
Over 50 prospective Trump jurors say unable to be fair, excused7 hours ago