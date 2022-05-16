UrduPoint.com

Collision Of Freight, Passenger Trains In Catalonia Kills One Person - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 11:31 PM

A freight train collided with a passenger train in Catalonia on Monday, the ABC newspaper reported, adding that the incident killed one person and injured 85 others

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) A freight train collided with a passenger train in Catalonia on Monday, the ABC newspaper reported, adding that the incident killed one person and injured 85 others.

The trains collided at the Sant Boi de Llobregat station in the Barcelona province, the newspaper reported, adding that a driver of one of the trains was killed.

