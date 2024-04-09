Colombia charges ex-president Uribe with witness tampering

Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Colombia's prosecutor's office said on Tuesday it would try former president Alvaro Uribe for alleged witness tampering in what will be the first trial of a former head of state in the country's history.

Uribe, who was president between 2002 and 2010, is accused of interfering with witnesses during an investigation into his potential links with right-wing paramilitary groups.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said an indictment had been filed against Uribe for "the crimes of bribery of witnesses and procedural fraud," without specifying when his trial would begin.

The charges against him are punishable by up to eight years of imprisonment.