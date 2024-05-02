Colombia To Cut Diplomatic Ties With Israel
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday his country will sever diplomatic ties with Israel, whose leader he described as "genocidal" over its war in Gaza.
"Tomorrow (Thursday) diplomatic relations with the state of Israel will be severed... for having a genocidal president," Petro, a harsh critic of the devastating war against Hamas, told a May Day rally in Bogota.
Petro has taken a critical stance on the Gaza assault that followed Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7 -- which resulted in the deaths of some 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli figures.
In October, just days after the start of the war, Israel said it was "halting security exports" to Colombia after Petro accused Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of using language about the people of Gaza similar to what the "Nazis said of the Jews.
"
Petro, Colombia's first leftist president, has also asserted that "democratic peoples cannot allow Nazism to reestablish itself in international politics."
In February, Petro suspended Israeli weapons purchases after dozens of people died in a scramble for food aid in the war-torn Palestinian territory -- an event he said "is called genocide and recalls the Holocaust."
In the October attack, Hamas also took about 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 Israel says are presumed dead.
Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34,568 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
More Stories From World
-
Floods strand dozens of tourists in Kenya's Maasai Mara3 seconds ago
-
Rublev sends two-time defending champion Alcaraz crashing in Madrid20 minutes ago
-
Police tackle US campus protests as Los Angeles hit by clashes30 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Georgia as 'foreign influence' bill advances30 minutes ago
-
UK confirms first migrants held for Rwanda deportation flights50 minutes ago
-
Master-blaster Airee named in Nepal T20 World Cup squad1 hour ago
-
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival1 hour ago
-
Pakistan represented at Abu Dhabi International Book Fair2 hours ago
-
Thirty years on Ecclestone regrets causing upset over Senna's death2 hours ago
-
Two wounded in 'broken glass' attack at UK school: police2 hours ago
-
Wall Street mixed, dollar steady ahead of Fed update on rate outlook2 hours ago