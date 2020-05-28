Colombian Authorities to Partially Ease Coronavirus Lockdown From June 1

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Colombian authorities will begin on June 1 to partially ease the restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), President Ivan Duque said in a video statement.

Duque said citizens over 70 years old and people with chronic diseases should in general continue to observe the regime of self-isolation.

However, according to Health Minister Fernando Ruiz, who was also present during the video address, some exceptions will be made for these categories of citizens: in particular, they will be allowed to engage in outdoor sports, but no more than three times a week and no longer than 30 minutes a day, Ruiz said.

He specified that from June outdoor sports would be available for all categories of citizens, however, for most age groups, a number of restrictions would continue to apply.

Kindergartens and universities will continue to work remotely, while restaurants will continue to operate only for delivery.

These measures will be valid until June 30.

A total of 24,104 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colombia, with 803 deaths.