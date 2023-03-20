UrduPoint.com

Colombian President Suspends Ceasefire With Gulf Clan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Colombian President Suspends Ceasefire With Gulf Clan

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ordered the country's military to resume operations against the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo), announcing an end to the ceasefire following an attack on law enforcement officers.

"I have ordered government forces to resume all military operations against the Gulf Clan. The bilateral ceasefire with this illegal group has been suspended. We will not allow them to continue to sow dismay and terror in the communities. The armed attack by the Gulf Clan on the police violates the truce. From now on, there is no truce with the Gulf Clan," Petro said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Colombian police said that Wilmer Antonio Giraldo Quiroz, who had been the leader of the Gulf Clan after the arrest of former boss Dairo Antonio Usuga David, was found dead on a highway in the Colombian department of Antioquia.

The Clan del Golfo, Colombia's largest drug-trafficking gang which emerged after the demobilization of some paramilitary groups in 2006, declared a unilateral cessation of offensive hostilities in August 2022. However, Giraldo, best known by his alias Siopas, unlike other commanders of the group, refused to accept Petro's proposal for a comprehensive peace in the country.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Twitter David Colombia August Sunday All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Rennes beat PSG 2-0

Rennes beat PSG 2-0

7 hours ago
 UAE claims 118 prizes at Stevie Awards 2023

UAE claims 118 prizes at Stevie Awards 2023

7 hours ago
 Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points cle ..

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace to go eight points clear

9 hours ago
 ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance n ..

ADFD supports sustainable initiatives to enhance national industries’ global c ..

12 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

Sheikha Fatima receives Asma Al-Assad

13 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

Saud bin Saqr receives UAQ Ruler

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.