UN Teams Provide Aid After Deadly Flash Floods Hit Northern Afghanistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 01:30 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) United Nations humanitarian teams scrambled to get lifesaving aid to communities devastated by deadly flash floods in northeastern Afghanistan over the weekend, the UN reported Sunday.
Flash floods in the area have reportedly killed at least 300 people, including 51 children, with many more injured, with these figures expected to increase as additional reports come in, according to UN agencies.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.
“The United Nations and its partners in Afghanistan are coordinating with the de facto authorities to swiftly assess needs and provide emergency assistance,” said his spokesperson in a statement, extending wishes for a swift recovery to those injured and condolences to the families of the victims.
Most of the casualties were reported in Baghlan province, where heavy rains destroyed an estimated 3,000 houses, flooded farmland, washed away livestock, closed schools and damaged health centres.
Takhar and Badakhshan provinces were also impacted with initial reports of at least 300 houses damaged, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).
“UNICEF and our partners are on the ground and are making every effort to bring quick relief to the affected families and communities,” Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, said Sunday, expressing condolences to the families mourning the loss of loved ones.
A UNICEF-supported mobile health and nutrition team has also been dispatched and teams are on the ground to help conduct additional assessments.
“The heavy rains and subsequent floods have disrupted lives and pose a significant risk to children in the affected provinces,” Dr.
Oyewale said.
“As families cope with the loss, maintaining access to safe water, health and protection services is paramount. As always, UNICEF stands with the children and people of Afghanistan during this difficult time.”
Working with partners, UN agencies are already distributing aid.
UNICEF has dispatched 450 family kits, 500 hygiene kits, 476 blankets for adults and babies and 100 clothing kits alongside support provided by other UN agencies and partners.
Meanwhile, the UN migration organisation (IOM) has been distributing aid packages that include temporary shelters, essential non-food items, solar modules, clothing and tools for repairs to their damaged shelters.
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) is currently distributing energy biscuits to survivors of the floods, according to the agency’s post on social media on Sunday.
WFP also said this flood is one of the many events in recent weeks caused by unusually heavy rains.
UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said “this extreme weather event underscores the need for climate-resilient humanitarian efforts.”
Meanwhile, the UN relief agency, OCHA, is working with partners and national authorities to provide shelter, food and healthcare, he said in a post on X on Sunday.
Afghanistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change and has been experiencing a rise in extreme weather conditions, notably floods, drought and sand and dust storms, resulting in the loss of lives and livelihoods and significant damage to infrastructure.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From World
-
Third edition of Global AI Summit returns to Riyadh this September23 minutes ago
-
Putin removes defence minister Shoigu23 minutes ago
-
Arsenal's Havertz to become 'biggest Spurs fan' in hope of title twist1 hour ago
-
Kane-less Bayern beat Wolfsburg to go second2 hours ago
-
Rivers rise again as rain batters flood-hit south Brazil2 hours ago
-
Dogs, horses, rabbits: more than 10,000 animals rescued from Brazil floods2 hours ago
-
UN pleads for preventing a large-scale Israeli offensive in Gaza's city of Rafah2 hours ago
-
Egypt says to support South Africa ICJ case against Israel2 hours ago
-
Arsenal grind out Man Utd win to go top of the Premier League2 hours ago
-
At least 27 killed in renewed clashes in Sudan's El-Fasher: UN2 hours ago
-
Unionized US Apple store votes to authorize strike3 hours ago
-
'Concerned' Djokovic to undergo scans as shock Rome exit follows bottle drama3 hours ago