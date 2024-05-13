Open Menu

UN Teams Provide Aid After Deadly Flash Floods Hit Northern Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2024 | 01:30 AM

UN teams provide aid after deadly flash floods hit northern Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) United Nations humanitarian teams scrambled to get lifesaving aid to communities devastated by deadly flash floods in northeastern Afghanistan over the weekend, the UN reported Sunday.

Flash floods in the area have reportedly killed at least 300 people, including 51 children, with many more injured, with these figures expected to increase as additional reports come in, according to UN agencies.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

“The United Nations and its partners in Afghanistan are coordinating with the de facto authorities to swiftly assess needs and provide emergency assistance,” said his spokesperson in a statement, extending wishes for a swift recovery to those injured and condolences to the families of the victims.

Most of the casualties were reported in Baghlan province, where heavy rains destroyed an estimated 3,000 houses, flooded farmland, washed away livestock, closed schools and damaged health centres.

Takhar and Badakhshan provinces were also impacted with initial reports of at least 300 houses damaged, according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“UNICEF and our partners are on the ground and are making every effort to bring quick relief to the affected families and communities,” Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative in Afghanistan, said Sunday, expressing condolences to the families mourning the loss of loved ones.

A UNICEF-supported mobile health and nutrition team has also been dispatched and teams are on the ground to help conduct additional assessments.

“The heavy rains and subsequent floods have disrupted lives and pose a significant risk to children in the affected provinces,” Dr.

Oyewale said.

“As families cope with the loss, maintaining access to safe water, health and protection services is paramount. As always, UNICEF stands with the children and people of Afghanistan during this difficult time.”

Working with partners, UN agencies are already distributing aid.

UNICEF has dispatched 450 family kits, 500 hygiene kits, 476 blankets for adults and babies and 100 clothing kits alongside support provided by other UN agencies and partners.

Meanwhile, the UN migration organisation (IOM) has been distributing aid packages that include temporary shelters, essential non-food items, solar modules, clothing and tools for repairs to their damaged shelters.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) is currently distributing energy biscuits to survivors of the floods, according to the agency’s post on social media on Sunday.

WFP also said this flood is one of the many events in recent weeks caused by unusually heavy rains.

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths said “this extreme weather event underscores the need for climate-resilient humanitarian efforts.”

Meanwhile, the UN relief agency, OCHA, is working with partners and national authorities to provide shelter, food and healthcare, he said in a post on X on Sunday.

Afghanistan is among the 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change and has been experiencing a rise in extreme weather conditions, notably floods, drought and sand and dust storms, resulting in the loss of lives and livelihoods and significant damage to infrastructure.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Weather World United Nations Flood Water Mobile Social Media Drought Baghlan Sunday Post Family Event Rains

Recent Stories

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2 ..

DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts an ..

Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024

10 hours ago
 "Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut a ..

"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024

10 hours ago
 Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharj ..

Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

17 hours ago
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

1 day ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

1 day ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

1 day ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

1 day ago
 Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

2 days ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World