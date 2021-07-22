UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Colombia's Prosecutor General Blames June Attack On President's Helicopter On FARC Rebels

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 09:20 PM

Colombia's Prosecutor General Blames June Attack on President's Helicopter on FARC Rebels

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The attack on the helicopter of Colombian President Ivan Duque last month was carried out by rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), who were also responsible for an assault on a military unit in Cucuta, Prosecutor General Francisco Barbosa said on Thursday.

On June 25, Duque's helicopter was shot at from the ground, though no casualties resulted. Another FARC attack occurred in mid-June, when over 35 military personnel were injured in a car bomb explosion at an army base in Cucuta.

"The gathered data and technical evidence show that dissidents from the FARC are behind these two incidents," the prosecutor general told reporters.

Defense Minister Diego Molano added that, according to the Colombian authorities, "these attacks on the president and the military unit were planned in Venezuela.

"

FARC, the largest rebel group in Colombia, was created in 1964 as a military wing of the local Communist Party to fight for building a "New Colombia" with social justice and equality. The group consisted of up to 20,000 militants.

Years of negotiations between the Colombian government and the rebels resulted in a peace agreement in 2016. A year later, the FARC ceased to be an armed group and reformed into a legal political party, the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force. However, a faction of FARC leaders announced a return to insurgency in 2019, accusing the Colombian government of failing to respect the peace agreement.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Army Car Cucuta Colombia Venezuela June 2016 2019 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

2 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,547 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

4 hours ago

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 mon ..

4 hours ago

Senior military commanders congratulate UAE Armed ..

5 hours ago

Emirates takes off to Miami

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.