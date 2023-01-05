Colonial Pipeline Halts Operations on Key Line to New York Harbor After Spill - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Colonial Pipeline halted operations on a key string supplying refined products to the Northeast region of the United States after a spill in the US state of Virginia, Bloomberg reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Colonial Pipeline halted operations on a key string supplying refined products to the Northeast region of the United States after a spill in the US state of Virginia, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The spill occurred at Colonial's Witt delivery station near Danville, Virginia, resulting in the shutting down of Line 3, the report cited the company's spokeswoman.

Colonial Pipeline said in a notice that it is planning to restart its operations on Line 3 at 12 p.

m. EST (17:00 GMT) on Saturday.

The incident is the latest energy flow disruption in the United States following a similar one at the Keystone pipeline in December.

On December 7, approximately 14,000 barrels of oil leaked from the Keystone pipeline in Washington County, Kansas, according to Canadian operator TC Energy. The cause of the leak is still unknown, but the company continues to investigate and repair the damaged portion of the pipeline.