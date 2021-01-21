Connecticut Man Charged With Attacking Officer During US Capitol Breach - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The US government has charged a man from the state of Connecticut with attacking an officer guarding the US Capitol during the January 6 breach, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"A Connecticut man was charged yesterday in the US District Court for the District of Columbia with assaulting an officer during the breach of the US Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021," the release said. "He will be presented in US District Court for the Southern District of New York [later on Wednesday], before appearing in Washington DC."

Patrick Edward McCaughey III was charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, and with entering a restricted building or grounds and with violent entry or disorderly conduct, the Justice Department said.

"The vicious attack on Officer Hodges was abhorrent and quintessentially un-American. It is my pledge that anyone involved in violent attacks on law enforcement at the US Capitol on January 6, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin said in the release.

As alleged in the charging documents, a video posted to YouTube showed an individual subsequently identified as McCaughey seen using a clear police riot shield to physically push against the left side of an officer's body. The officer was pinned between the clear police riot shield being held by McCaughey and the lower west terrace door.