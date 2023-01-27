Construction of Paks NPP Obstructed by 'Green' German Ministers - Szijjarto

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The construction of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) is being obstructed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck from the Green Party, who do not issue permits to Siemens for the construction of new units, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"The French export authority has given permission to Framatome to supply control systems, and two 'green' ministers of the German government ” Economy Minister and Foreign Minister ” are blocking the issuance of such a permit to Siemens Energy, and this is unacceptable," Szijjarto said on social media.

The minister explained that in addition to Russia's Rosatom, a consortium of the French company Framatome and the German Siemens Energy participates in the construction of new units of the Paks NPP, which, according to the contract, is obliged to supply an automated process control system.

"The European Commission is not hindering investments now, but the Germans are hindering. German 'green' ministers, this is unacceptable. Now there are no sanctions against cooperation in the nuclear sphere and the use of nuclear energy for civilian purposes," Szijjarto said.