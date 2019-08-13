UrduPoint.com
Construction Of Two Power Units Of Bushehr NPP In Iran Proceeding Ahead Of Schedule - AEOI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Construction of Two Power Units of Bushehr NPP in Iran Proceeding Ahead of Schedule - AEOI

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The construction of the second and third power units of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran, underway with Russia's Rosatom company, is proceeding ahead of schedule, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) head Ali Akbar Salehi said Tuesday.

"The construction of the second and third units in Bushehr is advancing well, we are proceeding even ahead of the program, but let us not forget that the issue of financing this project is important, but we are generally ahead of the schedule," Salehi said as quoted on the website of the Iranian government.

