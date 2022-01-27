UrduPoint.com

Content Of US Response To Russian Security Proposals To Be Known Soon - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 04:22 PM

Content of US Response to Russian Security Proposals to Be Known Soon - Lavrov

The content of the United States' response to Russian proposals on security guarantees will be known soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The content of the United States' response to Russian proposals on security guarantees will be known soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As for the content of the response, I think it will become known to the general public in the very near future, because, as our American colleagues told us, although they prefer the document to remain for a confidential diplomatic dialogue, it has been agreed with all US allies and with Ukrainian side.

Therefore, I have no doubt that in the very near future it will 'leak'," Lavrov told reporters.

He also stressed that Moscow is considering the US and NATO responses on security guarantees as a whole.

"We are considering two documents as a whole, taking into account the fact that they are a reaction to the draft treaty and agreement that we circulated in December 2021," the minister said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia United States December All Agreement

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir is unlikely to play openin ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Amir is unlikely to play opening match today

8 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid-19

18 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan directs setting up 8 facilitation ce ..

PM Imran Khan directs setting up 8 facilitation centres for overseas Pakistanis

49 seconds ago
 Three notorious drug peddlers arrested

Three notorious drug peddlers arrested

50 seconds ago
 Cable networks of all major cities to be converted ..

Cable networks of all major cities to be converted into digital, says Fawad Ch

30 minutes ago
 Kremlin Calls Varying Interpretations of Minsk Agr ..

Kremlin Calls Varying Interpretations of Minsk Agreements on Ukraine 'Paradoxica ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>