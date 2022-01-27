Content of US Response to Russian Security Proposals to Be Known Soon - Lavrov

The content of the United States' response to Russian proposals on security guarantees will be known soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The content of the United States' response to Russian proposals on security guarantees will be known soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"As for the content of the response, I think it will become known to the general public in the very near future, because, as our American colleagues told us, although they prefer the document to remain for a confidential diplomatic dialogue, it has been agreed with all US allies and with Ukrainian side.

Therefore, I have no doubt that in the very near future it will 'leak'," Lavrov told reporters.

He also stressed that Moscow is considering the US and NATO responses on security guarantees as a whole.

"We are considering two documents as a whole, taking into account the fact that they are a reaction to the draft treaty and agreement that we circulated in December 2021," the minister said.