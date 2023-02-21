Convoy of UN Peacekeepers Hit by Explosive Device in Mali, 3 People Dead - MINUSMA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Three UN peacekeepers are dead and five others have been wounded after their convoy was hit by an explosive device in Mali, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said on Tuesday.

"Central #Mali. A MINUSMA Force convoy hit an Improvised Explosive Device #IED today, 21 February. According to preliminary reports, 3 #Peacekeepers lost their lives and 5 others are seriously injured," the mission tweeted.

The incident is already the second one in recent months when peacekeepers have been killed in Mali. In December, two peacekeepers were killed and several others were injured in an attack on their convoy in the town of Timbuktu.

MINUSMA was established through an April 25, 2013 UN Security Council resolution. The mission is responsible for the protection of the civilian population, the observance of human rights and the creation of conditions for the provision of humanitarian assistance.