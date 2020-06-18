UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Case Tally In Libya Rises By 16 To 500 - Disease Control Center

Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Libya has increased by 16 to 500, according to the National Center for Disease Control.

"The National Center for Disease Control recorded 16 positive cases of the new coronavirus on Wednesday, June 17," the center said.

It said the coronavirus death toll stood at 10, and 78 people had recovered from the disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus case tally surpasses 8.3 million, with over 448,500 deaths and more than 4 million recoveries.

