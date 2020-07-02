Coronavirus complicates Quebec moving season

Moving house is a palaver at the best of times, but in the Canadian province of Quebec it is even more testing as the majority of leases end on the same day

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Moving house is a palaver at the best of times, but in the Canadian province of Quebec it is even more testing as the majority of leases end on the same day.

Hundreds of thousands of people in the French-speaking region move on July 1, and in Montreal alone 80,000 to 100,000 households change their address around this time of year, according to official city figures.

The tradition reportedly dates from the 18th century, when landlords were forbidden from evicting tenant farmers until all snow had cleared.

This year moving season has been further complicated by the coronavirus epidemic sweeping Canada.

"I was worried," said Sheila Dassin, a 46-year-old fashion designer, directing masked workers from a distance as they strained under the weight of her furniture.

"People are going to touch your things. With the crisis outside, we are afraid of people, that strangers will bring it inside our house." Quebec has reported more than half of Canada's approximately 104,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly two-thirds of its 8,600 deaths.

The lease-date quirk -- most end on June 30 -- coincides with Canada Day, a national holiday on July 1, which gives Quebec residents some spare time to complete their moves.

But given the fraught situation this year, more people than usual feared they would be made homeless by a housing shortage compounded by the ongoing health crisis.