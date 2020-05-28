Coronavirus Global Death Toll Surpasses 349,000, Case Count Nears 5.5 Million - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The global death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen over the past 24 hours by 5,581 to 349,095, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily situation report.

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 84,314 to 5,488,825, the WHO said.

The global health body declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.