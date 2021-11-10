Coronavirus: Latest global developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Russia compulsory jab call - The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine says Moscow should make jabs mandatory as the country reports a record 1,239 deaths in a single day with vaccination rates still stubbornly low.

- The future is nasal - The World Health Organization's chief scientist says a likely "second generation" of nasal spray and oral vaccines could be key in controlling Covid.

Soumya Swaminathan says sprays are easier to give and "take care of the (airborne) virus before it" enters the rest of the body.

- Greece reels - Greek hospitals are starting to buckle under the strain of a fourth wave of the virus, with the highest infections there since the pandemic began mainly hitting the unvaccinated.

- Moderna for kids...? - Moderna has applied to the European Union's medicine regulator for approval of its vaccine for children aged six to 11.

- ... Nein, says Germany - German health authorities advise against the use of the Moderna jab for people under 30 due to evidence of a small risk of cardiac inflammation.

- France pushes booster shots - People over 65 in France will need to show proof of a booster jab to enter restaurants, attend cultural events and take intercity trains, with all over 50s urged to get a third shot.

- Lions get virus - Four lions at a Singapore wildlife park have tested positive after coming into contact with infected zookeepers.

The endangered Asiatic lions started coughing and sneezing at the weekend, and an ill African lion in the city's zoo is also being tested.

- NFL star Rodgers fined - Unvaccinated American football star Aaron Rodgers has been slapped with a $14,650 fine for breaking virus protocols by attending the Green Bay Packers' Halloween party.

The quarterback, whose popularity has plummeted since he came out as a virus sceptic, was also disciplined for not wearing a mask at press conferences.

- Morocco lifts curfew - Rabat is lifting a nationwide curfew thanks to falling infections and higher vaccination rates, with the government saying more than 60 percent of the population now have a second dose.

- Shanghai marathon off - The Shanghai Marathon has been indefinitely postponed, organisers of the November 28 race said, blaming a resurgence of the virus in China.

- Pfizer booster request - Pfizer and BioNTech formally submit a request to US authorities for emergency authorisation of their booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older.

- More than five million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,062,911 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Wednesday.

The US has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 757,409, followed by Brazil with 609,756, India with 461,849, Mexico with 290,110 and Russia with 250,454.

The countries with the most new deaths were US with 1,585, followed by Russia with 1,239 and Ukraine with 816.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.