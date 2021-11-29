Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Omicron risk 'very high' - The World Health Organization warns that the Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk, although no deaths linked to it have yet been reported

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Omicron risk 'very high' - The World Health Organization warns that the Omicron variant poses a "very high" risk, although no deaths linked to it have yet been reported.

- S.Africa cases set to triple - The Omicron variant is likely to fuel a surge in cases in South Africa this week, with a top expert saying they could triple to more than 10,000 cases a day.

- Japan closed to foreigners - Japan is to bar all new foreign travellers over the Omicron variant, joining a growing list of countries trying to keep out the new strain.

- Fleeing Covid couple held - Dutch police arrest a couple on a plane heading for Spain after they fled an Amsterdam quarantine hotel where passengers with the virus from South African flights were staying.

- Omicron hobbles Portugal side - The 13 virus cases in the Portuguese football club Belenenses, that saw their game against Benfica called off, appear to be from the Omicron variant.

- S.Africa 'sad' at backlash - South Africa says it is saddened by fellow African nations joining a rush by wealthy countries to impose travel bans over the new variant. With the WHO urging countries not to impose immediate bars, President Cyril Ramaphosa says they were scientifically "unjustified".

- 'Never again' says WHO - The world must make sure that Covid chaos does not happen again by striking a pandemic preparedness treaty, the WHO says as countries gather to build a new accord.

- G7 meet - G7 health ministers are holding an emergency meeting on the new Omicron strain as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic.

- Australia to keep borders shut - Australia halts plans to reopen its borders to skilled workers and students over fears fuelled by the Omicron variant.

- Philippines too - The Philippines suspends a decision to allow fully vaccinated tourists entry in a bid to prevent the Omicron variant taking off in a country where most of the population remains unvaccinated.

- Nearly 5.2 million dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 5,197,718 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

The United States has suffered the most Covid-related deaths with 776,639, followed by Brazil with 614,278, India with 468,790, Mexico with 293,897 and Russia with 273,964.

The countries with the most new deaths are Russia with 1,209, followed by Ukraine with 297 and India with 236.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the World Health Organization estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.