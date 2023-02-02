UrduPoint.com

CORRECTION - Boris Johnson Says West Must Quit 'Regime Change' Talk As Russians View It As Anti-Russian

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Western countries should not talk about "regime change" in Moscow amid the special military operation in Ukraine because the Russian people view such talk as being anti-Russian, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday

"If we start talk about removing the ruler of Russia, then the Russian people will think, this is really what it is all about, it is an anti-Russian thing. That is not our focus," Johnson said during an Atlantic Council discussion about sustaining support to Ukraine.

The former UK prime minister said the countries of the collective West should not be interested in exacting a government change in Russia while opposing its actions in Ukraine.

"We should not be talking about any impacts on the Kremlin. That is not what it is at stake here," he added.

Johnson urged the collective West to pay more attention to the civilians struggling amid the conflict in Ukraine rather than on imposing political changes.

In April 2022, US Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States is not into regime change in Russia, just a week after US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin should no longer stay in power due to undertaking the special military operation in Ukraine.

