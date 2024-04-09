Open Menu

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2024 delivery gained 115 Yuan (about 16.21 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,265 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 340,074.0 lots with a turnover of 27.7 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

