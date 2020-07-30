Countries Boycotting Huawei to Have 5G Industry Fall Several Years Behind - Ambassador

Countries that have rejected cooperation with Huawei in developing their 5G networks will inevitably face technological backwardness due to the Chinese tech giant's industry lead, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview

"If America, Europe and other countries refuse to use Huawei equipment, their 5G industry will fall several years behind. Even if they do not use Huawei equipment, they will not be able to bypass Huawei's patented technology," Zhang said.