UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Countries Boycotting Huawei To Have 5G Industry Fall Several Years Behind - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Countries Boycotting Huawei to Have 5G Industry Fall Several Years Behind - Ambassador

Countries that have rejected cooperation with Huawei in developing their 5G networks will inevitably face technological backwardness due to the Chinese tech giant's industry lead, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Countries that have rejected cooperation with Huawei in developing their 5G networks will inevitably face technological backwardness due to the Chinese tech giant's industry lead, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik in an interview.

"If America, Europe and other countries refuse to use Huawei equipment, their 5G industry will fall several years behind. Even if they do not use Huawei equipment, they will not be able to bypass Huawei's patented technology," Zhang said.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Europe China Lead 5G Industry Huawei

Recent Stories

Italy Sends Doctors to Albania to FIght COVID-19, ..

35 seconds ago

PARC signs MoU with IPO to promote, commercialize ..

36 seconds ago

How Shoaib Akhtar calls his son?

23 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

32 minutes ago

Male lion dies after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 30 July ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.