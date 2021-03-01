UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Cases Reach 55,759 In Afghanistan With 26 New Infections

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:15 PM

COVID-19 cases reach 55,759 in Afghanistan with 26 new infections

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Monday confirmed 26 daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 55,759, including 3,969 active cases

KABUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Monday confirmed 26 daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 55,759, including 3,969 active cases.

Two patients died during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,446 since February last year, the ministry said in a statement.

Some 11 new recoveries were recorded during the period, the statement said.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 299,513 tests since February last year.

More Stories From World

