UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Detected In 4 Crew Members Of Cruise Ship Docked In Norway - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 10:50 PM

COVID-19 Detected in 4 Crew Members of Cruise Ship Docked in Norway - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The coronavirus infection has been confirmed in four crew members of a Hurtigruten cruise ship in Norway, who are now hospitalized, media reported on Friday.

According to the Norwegian NRK broadcaster, all crew members of the Roald Amundsen ship docked in the city of Tromso will run tests for the virus, while all passengers are set to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The broadcaster also reported that all four are foreign citizens who arrived from the Svalbard archipelago, adding that the crew will be quarantined on the ship. Meanwhile, all passengers who have already disembarked will receive a self-isolation order.

The ship was reportedly set to return to Svalbard's town of Longyearbyen on August 4.

Related Topics

Norway Longyearbyen August Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

1 hour ago

Battaash sizzles in the Goodwood heat

4 minutes ago

Kashmir belongs to people of Kashmir : Dr. Jaipal ..

4 minutes ago

2 lost their lives in River Haro Khanpur

4 minutes ago

US Awards Medical Supplier $51Mln Contract for COV ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.