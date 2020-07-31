COVID-19 Detected in 4 Crew Members of Cruise Ship Docked in Norway - Reports

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The coronavirus infection has been confirmed in four crew members of a Hurtigruten cruise ship in Norway, who are now hospitalized, media reported on Friday.

According to the Norwegian NRK broadcaster, all crew members of the Roald Amundsen ship docked in the city of Tromso will run tests for the virus, while all passengers are set to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

The broadcaster also reported that all four are foreign citizens who arrived from the Svalbard archipelago, adding that the crew will be quarantined on the ship. Meanwhile, all passengers who have already disembarked will receive a self-isolation order.

The ship was reportedly set to return to Svalbard's town of Longyearbyen on August 4.