UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Response Could Cause 1.4 Mln Extra Tuberculosis Deaths By 2025 - Researchers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:26 PM

COVID-19 Response Could Cause 1.4 Mln Extra Tuberculosis Deaths by 2025 - Researchers

Close to 6.3 million more people are expected to contract tuberculosis (TB) in the next five years and an additional 1.4 million people are expected to die as cases go unnoticed and untreated amid the coronavirus-related global lockdowns, Stop TB Partnership said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Close to 6.3 million more people are expected to contract tuberculosis (TB) in the next five years and an additional 1.4 million people are expected to die as cases go unnoticed and untreated amid the coronavirus-related global lockdowns, Stop TB Partnership said on Wednesday.

Stop TB Partnership is an alliance of governmental and non-governmental organizations, international organizations, research agencies, donors and other concerned stakeholders with a mission reflected in the group's name.

A modeling analysis, conducted by Stop TB Partnership in collaboration with Imperial College London, Avenir Health, Johns Hopkins University and USAID, has found that the ongoing fight against COVID-19 can cause a setback of at least five to eight years in the global fight against tuberculosis.

"Globally, a 3-month lockdown and a protracted 10-month restoration could lead to an additional 6.

3 million cases of TB between 2020 and 2025, and an additional 1.4 million TB deaths during this time," the study's summary report read.

The study draws on data from three high-incident countries � India, Kenya and Ukraine � and extrapolated it to create global estimates.

Findings suggest that the COVID-19 response, even if lasting for only three months, would have a long-term impact on tuberculosis dynamics in high-burden settings through its impact on the diagnosis and treatment services.

The authors have called for reducing the accumulated pool of undetected TB cases in order to reclaim the gains made over last years through increased efforts and investments in the fight against tuberculosis. This includes ramped-up screening, community engagement, contact tracing, timely response to alarming symptoms and use of technology.

Related Topics

India Technology Ukraine London Alliance Lead Kenya 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

45 minutes ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

1 hour ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

1 hour ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.