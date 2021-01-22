UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Slows Worldwide But Surges In Latin America

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 10:03 PM

Covid-19 slows worldwide but surges in Latin America

The Covid-19 pandemic slackened its pace around the world over the past week, but Latin America and the Caribbean saw a fresh surge, according to a specialised AFP database

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Covid-19 pandemic slackened its pace around the world over the past week, but Latin America and the Caribbean saw a fresh surge, according to a specialised AFP database.

Here is the state of play worldwide: - Slowdown worldwide - After hitting a peak, the pandemic slowed down this week with 634,200 new cases recorded on average per day, a 12 percent drop over the previous week, according to an AFP tally up to Thursday.

It was only in Latin America and the Caribbean where the number of new cases continued to rise, up six percent with 120,900 new daily cases. This is the second consecutive week the region registered the highest surge.

All other regions saw new infections drop, with 24 percent fewer new cases in the United States and Canada; minus 17 percent in Africa; minus 12 percent in Europe; and minus two percent in Asia and the middle East.

This week Europe overtook the US/Canada, recording 221,100 new infections per day, against 196,100. The two regions account for two thirds of the new cases recorded this week around the world.

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, as different countries have different counting practices and levels of testing.

- Biggest spikes - On a country level, Peru is where the epidemic is gaining most ground, with 56 percent more infections, or 4,900 new cases per day, among the countries which have registered more than 1,000 daily cases over the past week.

Ecuador is next with 34 percent more, or 1,500 cases; Spain 31 percent, 35,000 cases; Mexico (30 percent, 17,600); and Kazakhstan (29 percent, 1,000).

- Biggest falls - The biggest decreases were in Ireland with 47 percent less new cases, or 2,700 per day, followed by Hungary with 37 percent less or 1,100; Austria (minus 35 percent, 1,500); Panama (minus 35 percent, 2,100); and Sweden (minus 34 percent, 3,500).

- US still has most cases, deaths - The US again had by far the highest number of new cases with 189,900 per day, but saw a daily decrease of 24 percent. It was followed by Brazil (53,300, up three percent) and Britain (40,500, minus 24 percent).

On a per capita basis Portugal had the most cases with 759 per 100,000 inhabitants.

The US also again registered the most deaths over the past week with 3,073 per day on average, before Britain (1,402), Mexico (1,180), Brazil (1,007), and Germany (843).

The number of deaths globally is broadly under-estimated. The toll is calculated from daily figures published by national health authorities and does not include later revisions by statistics agencies.

Related Topics

World Europe Germany Ireland Austria Spain Brazil Panama Portugal Peru United States Sweden Kazakhstan Mexico Hungary Middle East From Asia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Health Minister suspends MS DHQ Hospital Sheikhupu ..

3 minutes ago

Barcelona appeal against Messi two-game ban reject ..

3 minutes ago

Albania Provided No Evidence of Violations by Expe ..

3 minutes ago

Economic activities growing through peace restorat ..

3 minutes ago

Govt to continue striving for free, responsible jo ..

6 minutes ago

NAB Chairman directs prosecutors to pursue mega co ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.