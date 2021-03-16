UrduPoint.com
Crackdown On Myanmar's Anti-Coup Protests Leaves 20 People Killed Monday - Rights Group

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Crackdown on Myanmar's Anti-Coup Protests Leaves 20 People Killed Monday - Rights Group

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Twenty people have died and over 60 injured in Myanmar on Monday as security forces cracked down on unceasing anti-coup demonstrations across the country, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said.

The deaths were confirmed in the cities of Yangon, Mandalay, Bago, Monywa and others. According to the watchdog, a total of 183 people have died in clashes with the security forces as of Monday.

"As of confirmed AAPP documentation 20 civilians have already been shot and further confirmation of the fallen heroes across Burma is continuing. AAPP has also documented the killing of ordinary people not even participating in the protests," a statement from the organization read.

Meanwhile, the number of arrested is said to exceed 2,100 people, which is the number of those who have been officially charged, meaning the actual number of arrested is may be much larger, according to the AAPP.

The watchdog also updated its death toll for Sunday, from 38 to 74 fatalities.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint over electoral fraud, and later on charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Mass protests against the military rule continue for already the sixth week in Myanmar. Over 70 percent of government employees have now joined the civil disobedience movement.

Tensions between the protesters and the police appear to be rising as officers turn to more brutal tactics. Aside from tear gas and water cannons, the police began using combat weapons in late February.

