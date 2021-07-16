UrduPoint.com
Crew Stuck, 1 Dead After Ukrainian Ship Breaks Down In Gulf Of Aden - Reports

Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) A Ukrainian ship has broken down in the Gulf of Aden, trapping 10 sailors aboard, with one having died, the Odessa-based Dumskaya newspaper reported, citing the ship cook's daughter.

The refrigerated cargo ship THORN1 became stranded three miles away from the port of Djibouti in the Gulf of Aden while en route to India. On July 1 the vessel ran out of fuel and the ship came to a standstill.

With eleven sailors aboard, including 10 Ukrainians, the ship has been left without air conditioning, refrigeration and a food supply in the intense heat, the news outlet said.

Only two crew members managed to get off the ship. A man from Ochakov died of stroke after receiving no medical help.

The Ukrainian Consul General to Ethiopia and a representative of Iliana Shipping Limited, the shipowner, are reportedly trying to find a way out.

