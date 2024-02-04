Cricket: Afghanistan V Sri Lanka Test Scoreboard
February 04, 2024
Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the one-off Test between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sinhalese sports Club in Colombo on Sunday:
Afghanistan 1st innings 198 all out (R. Shah 91, V. Fernando 4-51, A. Fernando 3-24. P. Jayasuriya 3-67)
Sri Lanka 1st innings (overnight 410 for six)
N. Madushka c Noor b Naveed 37
D. Karunaratne c Ibrahim b Qais 77
K. Mendis c Zia b Nijat 10
Angelo Mathews hit wicket b Qais 141
Dinesh Chandimal c Ikram b Naveed 107
Dhananjaya de Silva run out (Hashmatullah) 0
S. Samarawickrama c Rahmat b Naveed 27
C. Gunasekara retired out 16
Prabath Jayasuriya b Naveed 2
Vishwa Fernando not out 0
Asitha Fernando b Nijat 0
Extras (b 5, lb 9, w 5, nb 3) 22
Total (109.2 overs all out) 439
Fall of wickets: 1-93 (N. Madushka), 2-115 (K. Mendis), 3-148 (D.
Karunaratne), 4-380 (D. Chandimal), 5-380 (D. de Silva), 6-410 (A. Mathews), 7-427 (S. Samarawickrama), 8-435 (P. Jayasuriya), 9-439 (A. Fernando)
Bowling: N. Masood 19.2-3-76-2 (nb 1), M. Saleem 12.1-0-57-0 (nb 2), Naveed Zadran 22.5-4-83-4 (w 5), Zia-ur-Rehman 28-2-90-0, Qais Ahmad 22-2-98-2, Rahmat Shah 3-0-10-0, Hashmatullah Shahidi 2-0-11-0.
Afghanistan second innings
I. Zadran not out 101
Noor Ali lbw b A. Fernando 47
R. Shah not out 46
Extras (b 1, lb 2, w 1, nb 1) 5
Total (for one wicket, 75 overs) 199
Fall of wickets: 1-106 (Noor Ali)
To bat: H. Shahidi, N. Jamal, I. Alikhil, Q. Ahmad, Zia-ur-Rehman, N. Masood, Naveed Zadran, M. Saleem.
Bowling: Vishwa Fernando 11-3-30-0, Asitha Fernando 13-2-35-1 (w 1), Kasun Rajitha 10-2-43-0 (nb 1), Prabath Jayasuriya 32-9-66-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 9-1-22-0
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL) and Michael Gough (ENG)
Television Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
