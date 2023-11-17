Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Cricket: Australia v South Africa World Cup scoreboard

Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa at the Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday:

South Africa

Q. de Kock c Cummins b Hazlewood 3

T. Bavuma c Inglis b Starc 0

R. van der Dussen c Smith b Hazlewood 6

A. Markram c Warner b Starc 10

H. Klaasen b Head 47

D. Miller c Head b Cummins 101

M. Jansen lbw b Head 0

G. Coetzee c Inglis b Cummins 19

K. Maharaj c Smith b Starc 4

K. Rabada c Maxwell b Cummins 10

T. Shamsi not out 1

Extras (lb4, w7) 11

Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 212

Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Bvuma), 2-8 (De Kock), 3-22 (Markram), 4-24 (Van der Dussen), 5-119 (Klaasen), 6-119 (Jansen), 7-172 (Coetzee), 8-191 (Maharaj), 9-203 (Miller), 10-212 (Rabada)

Bowling: Starc 10-1-34-3 (w4), Hazlewood 8-3-12-2, Cummins 9.4-0-51-3 (w2), Zampa 7-0-55-0, Maxwell 10-0-35-0, Head 5-0-21-2 (w1)

Australia (target 213)

T.

Head b Maharaj 62

D. Warner b Markram 29

M. Marsh c van der Dussen b Rabada 0

S. Smith c de kock b Coetzee 30

M. Labuschagne lbw b Shamsi 18

G. Maxwell b Shamsi 1

J. Inglis b Coetzee 28

M. Starc not out 16

P. Cummins not out 14

Extras (lb3, nb2, w12) 17

Total (7 wickets, 47.2 overs) 215

Fall of wickets: 1-60 (Warner), 2-61 (Marsh), 3-106 (Head), 4-133 (Labuschagne), 5-137 (Maxwell), 6-174 (Smith), 7-193 (Inglis)

Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood

Bowling: Jansen 4.2-0-35-0 (w4), Rabada 6-0-41-1 (w1, nb1), Markram 8-1-23-1 (w1), Coetzee 9-0-47-2 (w1, nb1), Shamsi 10-0-42-2 (w5), Maharaj 10-0-24-1

result: Australia won by 3 wickets

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

