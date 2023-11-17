Cricket: Australia V South Africa World Cup Scoreboard
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 01:20 AM
Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup semi-final between Australia and South Africa at the Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday:
South Africa
Q. de Kock c Cummins b Hazlewood 3
T. Bavuma c Inglis b Starc 0
R. van der Dussen c Smith b Hazlewood 6
A. Markram c Warner b Starc 10
H. Klaasen b Head 47
D. Miller c Head b Cummins 101
M. Jansen lbw b Head 0
G. Coetzee c Inglis b Cummins 19
K. Maharaj c Smith b Starc 4
K. Rabada c Maxwell b Cummins 10
T. Shamsi not out 1
Extras (lb4, w7) 11
Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 212
Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Bvuma), 2-8 (De Kock), 3-22 (Markram), 4-24 (Van der Dussen), 5-119 (Klaasen), 6-119 (Jansen), 7-172 (Coetzee), 8-191 (Maharaj), 9-203 (Miller), 10-212 (Rabada)
Bowling: Starc 10-1-34-3 (w4), Hazlewood 8-3-12-2, Cummins 9.4-0-51-3 (w2), Zampa 7-0-55-0, Maxwell 10-0-35-0, Head 5-0-21-2 (w1)
Australia (target 213)
T.
Head b Maharaj 62
D. Warner b Markram 29
M. Marsh c van der Dussen b Rabada 0
S. Smith c de kock b Coetzee 30
M. Labuschagne lbw b Shamsi 18
G. Maxwell b Shamsi 1
J. Inglis b Coetzee 28
M. Starc not out 16
P. Cummins not out 14
Extras (lb3, nb2, w12) 17
Total (7 wickets, 47.2 overs) 215
Fall of wickets: 1-60 (Warner), 2-61 (Marsh), 3-106 (Head), 4-133 (Labuschagne), 5-137 (Maxwell), 6-174 (Smith), 7-193 (Inglis)
Did not bat: A. Zampa, J. Hazlewood
Bowling: Jansen 4.2-0-35-0 (w4), Rabada 6-0-41-1 (w1, nb1), Markram 8-1-23-1 (w1), Coetzee 9-0-47-2 (w1, nb1), Shamsi 10-0-42-2 (w5), Maharaj 10-0-24-1
result: Australia won by 3 wickets
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
tv Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)