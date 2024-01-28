Cricket: India V England 1st Test Scoreboard
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Hyderabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Scoreboard after England's second innings on day four of the opening Test against India in Hyderabad on Sunday:
England 1st innings 246 (B. Stokes 70, J. Bairstow 37, B. Duckett 35; R. Ashwin 3-68, R. Jadeja 3-88)
India 1st innings 436 (R. Jadeja 87, KL Rahul 86, Y. Jaiswal 80; J. Root 4-79)
England 2nd innings (overnight 316-6, O. Pope 148, R. Ahmed 16)
Z. Crawley c Rohit b Ashwin 31
B. Duckett b Bumrah 47
O. Pope b Bumrah 196
J. Root lbw b Bumrah 2
J. Bairstow b Jadeja 10
B. Stokes b Ashwin 6
B. Foakes b Axar 34
R.
Ahmed c Bharat b Bumrah 28
T. Hartley b Ashwin 34
M. Wood c Bharat b Jadeja 0
J. Leach not out 0
Extras (b16, lb10, nb6) 32
Total (all out, 102.1 overs) 420
Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Crawley), 2-113 (Duckett), 3-117 (Root), 4-140 (Bairstow), 5-163 (Stokes), 6-275 (Foakes), 7-339 (Ahmed), 8-419 (Hartley), 9-420 (Wood), 10-420 (Pope)
Bowling: Bumrah 16.1-4-41-4, Ashwin 29-4-126-3, Axar 16-2-74-1, Jadeja 34-1-131-2 (nb6), Siraj 7-1-22-0
Toss: England
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)
tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
