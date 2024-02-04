Cricket: India v England 2nd Test scoreboard

Visakhapatnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Scoreboard after India's second innings on day three of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam on Sunday:

India 1st innings 396 (Y. Jaiswal 209; J. Anderson 3-47, R. Ahmed 3-65, S. Bashir 3-138)

England 1st innings 253 (Z. Crawley 76, B. Stokes 47; J. Bumrah 6-45, K. Yadav 3-71)

India 2nd innings (overnight 28-0, Y. Jaiswal 15, R. Sharma 13)

Y. Jaiswal c Root b Anderson 17

R. Sharma b Anderson 13

S. Gill c Foakes b Bashir 104

S. Iyer c Stokes b Hartley 29

R. Patidar c Foakes b Ahmed 9

A. Patel lbw b Hartley 45

K.S. Bharat c Stokes b Ahmed 6

R.

Ashwin c Foakes b Ahmed 29

K. Yadav c Duckett b Hartley 0

J. Bumrah c Bairstow b Hartley 0

M. Kumar not out 0

Extras (lb2, nb1) 3

Total (all out, 78.3 overs) 255

Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Rohit), 2-30 (Jaiswal), 3-111 (Iyer), 4-122 (Patidar), 5-211 (Gill), 6-220 (Axar), 7-228 (Bharat), 8-229 (Yadav), 9-255 (Bumrah), 10-255 (Ashwin)

Bowling: Anderson 10-1-29-2, Bashir 15-0-58-1, Ahmed 24.3-5-88-3, Root 2-1-1-0, Hartley 27-3-77-4 (nb1)

Toss: India

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)