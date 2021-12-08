Croatia Confirms First AstraZeneca-Linked Death

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The Croatian drug regulator Halmed confirmed on Tuesday the country's first death related to vaccination with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot.

"The lethal outcome was probably related to the use of this drug," Zeljana Margan Koletic, head of Halmed's pharmacotherapy department, told a news conference.

She commented on the findings of a months-long investigation into the case of a 33-year-old man who died 12 days after receiving the first dose of AstraZeneca in March.

The autopsy found that he died from thrombosis accompanied by low platelet count. The EU drug regulator EMA confirmed in spring that the viral vector vaccine was associated with a very rare and dangerous blood-clotting syndrome.