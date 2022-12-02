Crypto Exchange Binance Suspends Funds Withdrawal Due to Cyberattack on Infrastructure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The world's largest crypto Currency exchange, Binance, temporarily suspended funds withdrawal for their users due to recent a hacker attack on the Ankr blockchain provider, the co-founder and CEO of the exchange, Changpeng Zhao, said on Friday.

Ankr provides access to the Web3 infrastructure, which allows communication with several blockchains that are essential for crypto trading.

"Possible hacks on Ankr and Hay. Initial analysis is developer private key was hacked, and the hacker updated the smart contract to a more malicious one.

Binance paused withdrawals a few hrs ago. Also froze about $3m that hackers move to our CEX," he tweeted.

Ankr in turn said that their aBNB token had been hacked and they had informed other exchanges to suspend trading. The service also promised to compensate affected users.

In October, hackers gained access to Binance customers' funds worth around $570 million, however, the exchange managed to protect the major part of affected assets, minimizing the impact to $100 million.