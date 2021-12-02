CSTO Works on Humanitarian Measures to Help Possible Afghan Refugees - Russian Envoy

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is developing a set of humanitarian measures to help possible refugees from Afghanistan, Russian Permanent Representative to the CSTO Mikael Agasandyan told Sputnik

"Measures are being worked out to create stocks of material resources to ensure the high readiness of the Collective Forces and the implementation of humanitarian measures in relation to possible refugees. The issues of refugees and migration flows from Afghanistan were substantively discussed during the last meeting of the Coordination Council of the Heads of the Competent Authorities of the CSTO member states on combating illegal migration," Agasandyan said.

Within the framework of the crisis response system, monitoring of the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility and along its perimeter has been established in order to identify and analyze signs of the emergence and development of crisis situations, he added.