CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

LAHORE, Sep 28 (APP) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze ordered a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, on Thursday.

In a statement, he said that environmental and air pollution causes viral diseases.

Therefore, transporters should run their vehicles on roads only after proper repair and checkup. The violators will be taken to task, he warned.



The Lahore Traffic Police have mobilised all efforts to eliminate potential smog and environmental pollution.

According to an order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), vehicles emitting smoke would be fined Rs2000.

During the current year, 48,331 smoke-emitting vehicles were issued fine tokens, he added.



The CTO Lahore said that an awareness campaign was being conducted in view of possible smog, environmental pollution, adding smog awareness campaign would be conducted in collaboration with the bus owners' union.