Open Menu

CTO Lahore Intensifies Anti-smog Campaign

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 10:29 PM

CTO Lahore intensifies anti-smog campaign

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze ordered a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, on Thursday

LAHORE, Sep 28 (APP) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze ordered a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, on Thursday.
In a statement, he said that environmental and air pollution causes viral diseases.

Therefore, transporters should run their vehicles on roads only after proper repair and checkup. The violators will be taken to task, he warned.


The Lahore Traffic Police have mobilised all efforts to eliminate potential smog and environmental pollution.
According to an order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), vehicles emitting smoke would be fined Rs2000.
During the current year, 48,331 smoke-emitting vehicles were issued fine tokens, he added.


The CTO Lahore said that an awareness campaign was being conducted in view of possible smog, environmental pollution, adding smog awareness campaign would be conducted in collaboration with the bus owners' union.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court Police Fine Vehicles Traffic All

Recent Stories

World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened ..

World Rabies Day: Dog sterilization centers opened in three KMC hospitals : Mayo ..

47 seconds ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urges nation to follow Holy Prophet ..

53 seconds ago
 Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream ..

Mariam Almheiri urges UAE businesses to mainstream sustainability as a pathway f ..

30 minutes ago
 Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi ..

Azizi Developments launches AED 30 billion Azizi Venice in Dubai South

30 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

Fujairah CP meets UAE Balloon Team

30 minutes ago
 Stellar line-up of performers at Tanweer Sacred Mu ..

Stellar line-up of performers at Tanweer Sacred Music Festival

30 minutes ago
Surrey win English County Championship

Surrey win English County Championship

55 minutes ago
 Squads confirmed for ICC CWC 2023

Squads confirmed for ICC CWC 2023

55 minutes ago
 Vision loss incidents: Court remands 5 suspects in ..

Vision loss incidents: Court remands 5 suspects in police custody

55 minutes ago
 Holy Prophet (PBUH) perfect model to be emulated f ..

Holy Prophet (PBUH) perfect model to be emulated for success in both worlds: NA ..

55 minutes ago
 Senate body expresses concerns about sale data on ..

Senate body expresses concerns about sale data on dark web

55 minutes ago
 'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon dies aged 82

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World