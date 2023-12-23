Open Menu

Cummins To Pay $1.67 Bn To Settle Engine Emission Control Claims

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Cummins to pay $1.67 bn to settle engine emission control claims

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) US engine maker Cummins Inc has agreed to pay $1.67 billion to settle claims it installed devices to defeat emissions controls in hundreds of thousands of pickup truck engines, the Justice Department said Friday.

The penalty is the largest civil fine ever for a violation of the Clean Air Act, which requires vehicle and engine manufacturers to comply with emissions standards, the department said.

Cummins, which is based in Columbus, Indiana, was accused of installing defeat devices in the engines -- parts or software that can bypass emissions controls or render them inoperative.

Defeat devices and auxiliary emission control devices were allegedly installed on nearly one million engines produced since 2013 for RAM pickup trucks, which are made by Stellantis.

Stellantis referred questions about the matter to Cummins, which said the "company has seen no evidence that anyone acted in bad faith and does not admit wrongdoing," according to a company statement.

Cummins said it had already recalled 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks and initiated a recall for other vehicles with the devices.

The company expects to incur one-time costs of $2.0 billion for the settlements, which must receive court approval.

Cummins "looks forward to obtaining certainty as it concludes this lengthy matter," the company said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department "is committed to vigorously enforcing the environmental laws," describing the Cummins devices as having "a significant and harmful impact on people's health and safety."

"Our preliminary estimates suggest that defeat devices on some Cummins engines have caused them to produce thousands of tons of excess emissions of nitrogen oxides," he said.

"The cascading effect of those pollutants can, over long-term exposure, lead to breathing issues like asthma and respiratory infections."

The German automaker Volkswagen was found by the US Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 to have installed emissions control-defying software in diesel-powered cars in a scandal which came to be known as "Diesel gate."

The Justice Department said that the $1.67 billion to be paid by Cummins to the US government and state of California is the second-largest ever environmental penalty, topped only by the more than $20 billion settlement reached with BP in 2015 for the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Shares of Cummins fell 3.0 percent in afternoon trading.

Related Topics

Scandal German Company Oil Fine Vehicles Vehicle Lead Columbus 2015 2019 Government Volkswagen Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

9 hours ago
 Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitt ..

Hyderabad; Candidates from various parties submitted nomination papers

9 hours ago
 PM attends graduation ceremony of National Securit ..

PM attends graduation ceremony of National Security Course

9 hours ago
 Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman dis ..

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman distributes helmets among motorcy ..

9 hours ago
 The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) ..

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar reviews law & or ..

9 hours ago
 Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as infl ..

Stock markets mixed before Christmas break as inflation cools

9 hours ago
Ten Hag confident Man Utd will improve when big pl ..

Ten Hag confident Man Utd will improve when big players return

9 hours ago
 NPC holds cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Chris ..

NPC holds cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam's birthday

9 hours ago
 Tariq Mehmood appointed PIO, Mubashar Tauqir assig ..

Tariq Mehmood appointed PIO, Mubashar Tauqir assigned additional charge as MD PT ..

9 hours ago
 Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of ..

Nisar Khuhro files nomination papers for NA-197 of Kamber-Shahdadkot, PS-11 (Lar ..

9 hours ago
 12 wounded in drone attack on Ukraine's occupied D ..

12 wounded in drone attack on Ukraine's occupied Donetsk

9 hours ago
 Christ spread the message of peace: Khali Georgel

Christ spread the message of peace: Khali Georgel

9 hours ago

More Stories From World