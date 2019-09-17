UrduPoint.com
Current Ceasefire In Syria's Idlib Violated By Jihadists - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The current ceasefire in the Syrian city of Idlib has been violated by jihadist rebels, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a press conference on Monday.

"Now we have ceasefire in Idlib violated by jihadists, every time there is a ceasefire violation it has been initiated by the rebels," Nebenzia said.

Idlib remains one of the major strongholds for terrorists in Syria, however, the Russian military will not disclose a timeline for liberating the city, Nebenzia said.

Nebenzia added that a majority of terrorists in Idlib are foreign terrorist fighters, which makes the situation more complicated because they have nowhere to go.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in later remarks that Idlib is controlled by radical groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia), and Russia together with Iran and Turkey is determined to put an end to the tense situation.

Putin stressed that Russia is determined to support the Syrian army in conducting local operations with the aim of stemming the terrorist threat wherever it appears.

