Cyclone Mocha Leaves Five Dead in Myanmar - Emergency Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Five people died and several others were injured in Myanmar as a result of Cyclone Mocha, the Myanmar emergency services inform.

On Sunday, media reported that Myanmar and Bangladesh were evacuating thousands of people as Cyclone Mocha approached.

Mocha made landfall in Myanmar's Rakhine state near Sittwe township later on Sunday.

"Five people died, several were injured in Rakhine State, Shan State, Mandalay City... due to the cyclone," local emergency services said on Twitter on Sunday.

According to Myanmar's emergency services, wind speeds reached 120 miles per hour (193 kilometers per hour) after Cyclone Mocha made landfall in the country. Myanmar's government has set up a special commission to coordinate rescue efforts.