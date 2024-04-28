Russian Journalist Held Over Videos For Late Dissident Navalny
Published April 28, 2024
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Another Russian journalist has been detained in Russia for "extremism", accused of making videos for the team of late dissident Alexei Navalny, the Associated Press international news agency said on Sunday.
Sergei Karelin, who has worked for the AP, is the second journalist arrested over such allegations after Konstantin Gabov, who occasionally worked for Reuters news agency was detained on Saturday.
"The Associated Press is very concerned by the detention of Russian video journalist Sergei Karelin," the agency told AFP.
"We are seeking additional information."
Gabov, who according to media reports also worked for Russian television channels Moskva 24 and MIR as well as Belarusian news agency Belsat, will remain in pre-trial detention until at least June 27, the courts' press service said on Telegram.
Karelin and Gabov are accused of helping to prepare videos to be published on the YouTube channel NavalnyLIVE, a platform used by Navalny's team, the courts said.
