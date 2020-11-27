UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Police Arrest Fraud Suspect Wanted By Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

Cyprus Police Arrest Fraud Suspect Wanted by Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The police of Cyprus have arrested a 33-year-old man, who is wanted by Russia over fraud and embezzlement charges, media reported.

According to the Cyprus Mail newspaper, the suspect was arrested in the city of Limassol after police had got a warrant from Interpol.

The arrested man was later released after paying 50,000 Euros (about $60,000) in bail, but his passport has been confiscated, and he is banned from leaving the island nation. The court will hold a hearing on his possible extradition to Russia on December 30.

The person is suspected of defrauding multiple people of about 68 million rubles (some $900,000) from 2015 to 2018.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Russia Man Cyprus December 2015 2018 Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, External Affairs Minister of I ..

10 hours ago

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference ends on a h ..

11 hours ago

Dutch company keen to invest US$ 1.3 b in Karachi ..

9 hours ago

Kremlin Unaware of French Media Reports on Details ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidati ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.