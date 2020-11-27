Cyprus Police Arrest Fraud Suspect Wanted by Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The police of Cyprus have arrested a 33-year-old man, who is wanted by Russia over fraud and embezzlement charges, media reported.

According to the Cyprus Mail newspaper, the suspect was arrested in the city of Limassol after police had got a warrant from Interpol.

The arrested man was later released after paying 50,000 Euros (about $60,000) in bail, but his passport has been confiscated, and he is banned from leaving the island nation. The court will hold a hearing on his possible extradition to Russia on December 30.

The person is suspected of defrauding multiple people of about 68 million rubles (some $900,000) from 2015 to 2018.