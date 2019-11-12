UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Czech Army To Spend $630 Mln On US-made Helicopters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:47 PM

Czech army to spend $630 mln on US-made helicopters

NATO member the Czech Republic said Tuesday it would buy 12 helicopters from the United States in a bid to replace obsolete Russian-made Mi-24 aircraft

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :NATO member the Czech Republic said Tuesday it would buy 12 helicopters from the United States in a bid to replace obsolete Russian-made Mi-24 aircraft.

The deal between the Czech and US governments worth 14.6 billion koruna (570 million Euros, $630 million) would be formally signed this year, Czech Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar said in a statement.

The Czech army will buy eight UH-1Y Venom multi-purpose helicopters and four combat AH-1Z Viper helicopters, his ministry said.

Having shed communism in 1989, the Czech Republic joined NATO a decade later and has since been focused on upgrading outdated Soviet-era military equipment in order to meet alliance standards.

"The army needs new helicopters. The sooner we get rid of our dependence on Russian technology, the better," Metnar said.

"This is why we want to sign the deal this year so we could have the equipment by 2023."The price includes ammunition, spare parts, a training simulator and training, the ministry said.

The choppers are manufactured by Bell Helicopters, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Related Topics

NATO Defence Minister Army Technology Russia Buy Alliance Price Czech Republic United States From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Rabbit virus can kill cancer cells: Study

8 minutes ago

3 soldiers martyred in IED blast in NWD

8 minutes ago

Kartarpur corridor to prove milestone in promoting ..

8 minutes ago

Six persons injured in clash in Quetta

8 minutes ago

Djorkaeff and FIFA 'invited' to Myanmar by Aung Sa ..

8 minutes ago

Govt committed to improve Hajj facilities: Peer No ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.