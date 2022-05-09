Czech Demonstrators Rally Against Military Aid to Kiev - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Published May 09, 2022

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) About 500 people in Prague participated in a demonstration against military aid to Ukraine, Czech media report.

The rally was held in the Czech capital on Sunday, in the Republic Square (Namesti Republiky).

Member of the European Parliament from the Czech right-wing Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party Hynek Blasko was among the participants, according to the Novinky news outlet.

"We must force the government to stop sending arms to Ukraine," Blasko said addressing the crowd of around 500 demonstrators, as quoted by Novinky.

Blasko and other rally participants accused the Czech government of concealing the truth about the events in Ukraine.

They also expressed protest against the EU and NATO's refusal to hold talks on security guarantees.

At the end of April, local media reported that the Czech Republic had provided Ukraine with military aid totaling nearly 3 billion crowns (about $130 million), since the start of Russia's special military operation launched in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

