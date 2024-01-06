Dallas to hold T20 World Cup opener, Barbados gets final

(@FahadShabbir)

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The opening game of cricket's Twenty20 World Cup will be held in Dallas with the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, organizers announced on Friday.

The expanded 20-team tournament is being jointly held by the United States and the West Indies and will get under way on June 1 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas, when the USA take on Canada, both teams making their first appearances at a T20 World Cup.

A total of 16 games will be held in the United States -- the first time that a major international cricket tournament is held in the country.

A new venue 30 miles east of downtown Manhattan will host the big clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, June 9 -- one of eight games to be held at the 34,000 stadium being built in Nassau County.

Lauderhill in South Florida, the most established cricket venue in the USA, will host games featuring India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

While cricket is a niche sport in the United States it does enjoy significant support from the South Asian and Caribbean communities in the country.

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave told AFP that the tournament marks a serious push by the International Cricket Council (ICC) establish the game's foothold in the United States, particularly the new venue in the New York area.

"I think it's a smart move by ICC to do what it needs to do. The whole point of going to the US isn't just for tokenism and a gesture," he said.

"It's got to be part of a proper and robust strategy to try and crack the US market. And I don't think there's a better way of doing it than the New York Tri-State area."

The 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five, with the top two teams progressing to the 'Super Eights'.

The Super Eight games will all be held in the Caribbean -- in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The two top teams from each group in the Super Eight will progress to the semi-finals, which will be held in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago on June 26/27. The final will be held in Barbados on June 29.

Group stage:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal