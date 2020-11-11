UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Damage From Hurricane Eta In Nicaragua Estimated At $172 Million - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:10 AM

Damage From Hurricane Eta in Nicaragua Estimated at $172 Million - Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Damage from Hurricane Eta in Nicaragua is tentatively estimated at $172 million, according to the National System for Disaster Prevention and Response (SINAPRED).

"Nearly 2 million people were affected by Hurricane Eta...

We evacuated 71,145 people, and 47,297 people received shelter," the statement said.

The disaster destroyed 1,890 houses; more than 8,000 buildings, 16 medical centers, 45 educational institutions, more than 900 kilometers of roads and over 60 bridges were damaged.

"According to preliminary data, the damage is estimated at $172 million," SINAPRED said.

Related Topics

From Million

Recent Stories

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

7 hours ago

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded &quot;Most Innovat ..

9 hours ago

Spanish bank Sabadell to cut 1,800 jobs: union

9 hours ago

UN chief mourns Saeb Erekat's death, saying he wa ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.