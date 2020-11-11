Damage From Hurricane Eta in Nicaragua Estimated at $172 Million - Authorities

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Damage from Hurricane Eta in Nicaragua is tentatively estimated at $172 million, according to the National System for Disaster Prevention and Response (SINAPRED).

"Nearly 2 million people were affected by Hurricane Eta...

We evacuated 71,145 people, and 47,297 people received shelter," the statement said.

The disaster destroyed 1,890 houses; more than 8,000 buildings, 16 medical centers, 45 educational institutions, more than 900 kilometers of roads and over 60 bridges were damaged.

"According to preliminary data, the damage is estimated at $172 million," SINAPRED said.