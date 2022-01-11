Daniel Ortega Sworn In as Nicaraguan President for Fifth Time

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The leader of Nicaragua's ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Daniel Ortega, was sworn in on Tuesday as the president of the country for the fourth time in a row and for the fifth time in his entire political career.

"Yes, I swear (to respect the constitution and laws, the rights and freedoms of the people, honestly and faithfully fulfill the assigned duties)," Ortega said during his inauguration ceremony, which was broadcast on national tv.

The event was attended by delegations from more than 20 countries, including Syria, Iran, Turkey, India, North Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Vietnam, China, Argentina, Mexico, Bolivia and Russia, as well as presidents of Cuba, Venezuela and Honduras.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the capital of Nicaragua, Managua, following the announcement of new sanctions by the European Union and the United States, which extended freezes of assets and visa restrictions on members of the families of Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo; the defense minister; as well as leaders of the National Telecommunications Institute and the National Nicaraguan Mining Company.

Nicaragua held its presidential and parliamentary elections on November 7. The FSLN, with Ortega and Murillo running for re-elections, won 75.87% of the vote.

Since early June, several dozen opposition politicians and activists have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including seven presidential candidates. Critics of Ortega accuse him of having cracked down on opponents ahead of the elections.