Danish forces kill four pirates off Nigeria: navy

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :A Danish naval patrol killed four pirates in an exchange of fire in the Gulf of Guinea off the coast of Nigeria, Denmark's armed forces said on Thursday.

"No Danish soldiers were injured, but five pirates were shot," the military said.

"Four of the pirates died. One was injured," it added.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the frigate Esbern Snare, which has been patrolling the area since early November, attempted to board the pirate boat.

The Danish forces fired warning shots, and the pirates immediately fired backed.

"The Danish soldiers acted in self-defence and returned fire," the statement said.

After the shooting, the pirate ship sank and the eight pirates were brought aboard the frigate.

A piracy hotspot stretching 5,700 kilometres (3,540 miles) from Senegal to Angola, the Gulf of Guinea saw 195 attacks in 2020.