De Minaur Sees Off Wawrinka After Rain Delay In Monte Carlo
Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Monte Carlo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) World no.11 Alex de Minaur made up for lost time at the Monte Carlo Masters with a 62-minute straight sets win over Stan Wawrinka in a match that was delayed for two and a half hours because of rain.
The 39-year-old wild card Wawrinka, formerly ranked no.3 in the world but now down to no.79, was no match in the first round for the Australian who prevailed 6-3, 6-0 on the main Rainier III court.
Wawrinka, the 2014 champion in Monte Carlo and a two-time Grand Slam winner, made 28 unforced errors to De Minaur's 18 and landed just four winners to the 12 made by his opponent.
In the next round, De Minaur, who won this year's title on the hard courts in Acapulco, will face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.
Persistent rain meant that the scheduled start at 11.00am local time (0900 GMT) was delayed by nearly two and a half hours.
More rain was expected in the Principality which would play havoc with the schedule.
If the weather allows, world No.1 Novak Djokovic is due on court later on Tuesday to face 41st-ranked Russian Roman Safiullin.
