Death Rate In 8 Russian Regions Rises By Over 5% Year-on-Year In April- Statistics Service

Sat 13th June 2020 | 11:55 PM

Death Rate in 8 Russian Regions Rises by Over 5% Year-on-Year in April- Statistics Service

Mortality rate in eight Russian regions has increased by more than 5 percent amid the COVID-19 pandemic in April compared to the same month of 2019, Head of the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) Pavel Malkov said on Saturday

"In April, the death rate in eight regions increased by more than 5 percent compared to April 2019. These regions are Moscow, the Moscow Region, the Leningrad Region, the Khabarovsk Territory, the Altai Republic, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, the Tyumen Region and the Tomsk Region," Malkov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"In April, the death rate in eight regions increased by more than 5 percent compared to April 2019. These regions are Moscow, the Moscow Region, the Leningrad Region, the Khabarovsk Territory, the Altai Republic, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area, the Tyumen Region and the Tomsk Region," Malkov said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Malkov noted that April became the first month when the COVID-19 pandemic started to significantly affect mortality rates in some regions.

According to Rosstat data published on Saturday, in April, the number of deaths in the city of Moscow grew by 19.5 percent year-on-year; in the Moscow Region by 13.4 percent; in the Leningrad Region by 5.9 percent; in the Khabarovsk Territory by 6.8 percent; in the Altai Republic by 11 percent; in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area by 11.4 percent; while the Kostroma and Tomsk regions registered the increase by 14.5 and 20.7 percent, respectively.

COVID-19 was the Primary cause of death of 1,660 people in April.

